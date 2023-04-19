I am writing regarding safety concerns at Mankato Area Public Schools. While initiatives such as restorative practices, social-emotional learning and non-exclusionary methods are well-intentioned, they can place an unrealistic burden on teachers.
Expecting them to provide therapy in addition to teaching is not feasible, mainly when dealing with students who are abusive or overly disruptive. These methods often exacerbate trauma among students and teachers.
Sadly, these issues are negatively impacting our school district. Over the past three years, enrollment has declined by 600 students, and more families are choosing open enrollment into other districts.
Moreover, absenteeism rates are on the rise, with roughly 20% of our high school students missing more than 10% of school days, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. These procedures create an environment that is no longer desirable for students or teachers.
As responsible advocates for our students and teachers, we must prioritize a secure and productive learning environment. This requires supporting students and meeting their individual needs, including providing behavioral support from counselors, social workers, or therapists when necessary before they are allowed to return to their classroom.
To achieve this goal, it is crucial that decision-makers, such as our cabinet and school board members, spend time in classrooms and regularly interact with students to better understand what is happening. Teachers' voices must also be heard.
In conclusion, it is unreasonable to expect teachers to act as therapists while implementing restorative and non-exclusionary practices in their classrooms. We must allow teachers to focus on teaching, free from significant distractions so that our students can learn effectively.
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
