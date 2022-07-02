Two recent Supreme Court decisions — guns are good, a woman's choice is bad — make it strikingly clear how important is our obligation to vote.
And now, in a third decision lest we still harbored hope for this once august body, they tell us that Christian prayer reigns "supreme."
Were I a bit younger, I could be leading my West basketball team in the rosary at center court. Hallelujah.
The long planned for, federalist inspired appointees, are changing our world and they may have, to quote the Carpenters and Clarence Thomas, "only just begun."
The wording of the majority opinions clearly indicate that the SCOTUS conservatives have little concern for the well-being of the American people who will be effected.
Politics reigns "supreme."
Lest you pigeon-hole me as a liberal fanatic, I understand the pro-life concern for the fetus/child: I have five children, 15 grandchildren and nine (and counting) great-grandsons.
I understand the gun owner's concern for his "right to bear arms." I grew up hunting and trap shooting with my father.
I attended and taught in Catholic schools for 24 years. Belief in the right to pray is sacrosanct to many millions as is the separation of church and state to millions of others.
There are reasonable solutions to these issues: Abortion, when? Guns, who, what kind and where? Prayer, who and under what circumstances?
Compromise, a dirty word to many, will be required in these perilous times. The recent Supreme Court decisions are not recognized as reasonable by a large majority of Americans, men and women, gun owners and non-gun owners, believers and non-believers.
Revolution is in the air.
The elections of 2022 and 2024 will be our opportunities to choose legislators to bring some common sense to our beleaguered country. We must vote or get off the pot.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.