As we are facing yet another death caused by an interaction with law enforcement, all sides are erupting with anger.
Some say he was armed and fired shots and the officer had no choice, while others are feeling disgust at another death at the hands of law enforcement in a state that has no death penalty. I posit that it is time to examine why we erupt here in Minnesota.
Our murder rates are incredibly low, though increasing, compared to similar population densities. We respect life. That’s why, in Mankato, police have only caused three deaths in a decade, which were tragic and resulted in the community rising up to ask why they had to happen.
This is what makes Minnesota strong, a respect for human life and a call to ensure that it isn’t taken flippantly, regardless of the morals and actions of the person in question. We respect life, and most of our law enforcement officials do as well.
It is not correct to assert that Minnesota law enforcement is running rampant and killing Minnesotans recklessly.
Our law enforcement has hardly killed anyone all year, for nine total deaths in 2020 with only a handful from the metro. Compare the rates to other places. We must ensure those numbers do not rise alongside the murder rate to protect our culture and way of life.
While reasonable law enforcement around the state are working with communities, Minneapolis police department has chosen to arm itself like the National Guard and parade around trying to look scary. This needs to stop. The Minneapolis police department owes Minnesota an apology for acting unprofessionally and engaging in behavior that is affecting how communities are viewing law enforcement around the state.
Anne Sweeney
Mankato
