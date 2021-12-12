Events of the past year or two have not only produced increased stress and anxiety for many, but also an increasing number of questions.
Whether the questions deal with "two weeks to flatten the curve" or supply chain issues, increased energy costs, "mostly" peaceful protests, or everything from fairness in school sports to social emotional learning or whatever moniker we are using this month, it is evident that there are more questions being fostered than are being answered.
Part of the problem may stem from the possibility that we have strayed too far from the original intent of our representative form of government, from the lowest to the highest levels. We do not exist under a pseudo-monarchy of experts.
Our representatives should not be there for themselves. They are to represent us. Within our form of government (a representative republic) that is precisely what the word means and where the focus should return.
It is especially concerning to observe what seems to be a nationwide misappropriation of the rights of parents in many specific aspects of our current society. As a quote from Eric Lindros states: "I had great representatives looking out for my best interests. They just happened to be my parents."
Admittedly, this is not always the case, but more often than not, it is. Continue to ask questions. Continue to seek answers. If your voices had no power, no one would be trying to silence you.
Robert Heller
Mankato
