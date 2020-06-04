Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.