I wish to add my voice to those who have written in to support the wearing of face masks and ask people to look at the choice this way.
In winter, we put on insulated outerwear, gloves, hats, boots to leave our homes. Do we consider this an abridgment to our freedom?
No, we do it to survive the environment we live in. The same is true with face coverings. The difference is that by wearing a mask you are showing your patriotism.
Because wearing a warm coat will not shorten winter by one day, but if we all choose to cover our faces we all do our part to shorten the winter of COVID-19.
Donald McGinness
Lake Crystal
Commented
