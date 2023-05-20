Minnesota’s recent settlement with JUUL and Altria (formerly known as Phillip Morris) should remind us once again that the work is not done when it comes to protecting our youth from a lifetime of nicotine addiction.
The case was founded on the deceptive marketing used to attract and addict youth and young adults, many of which were practices used over decades by Big Tobacco, including the use of kid friendly flavors.
Flavored e-cigarette tobacco products have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, especially among our youth. Flavors like bubblegum, fruit punch and cotton candy make these products especially attractive to teens.
It’s no accident that when eighth and 11th graders who use tobacco responded to the Minnesota Student Survey (2022), 75% reported using flavored products. This same survey found that students in Minnesota who reported having long-term mental health problems were 3.71 times more likely to report having recently used a tobacco product than students who reported not having mental health problems.
While we will have to wait for next legislative session to bring this issue back up at the state level, now is the time for local communities like Mankato to take action and lead efforts to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products — including menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars, e-cigarettes, hookah and smokeless tobacco — to help address the youth tobacco crisis.
Katie Smentek
Mankato
