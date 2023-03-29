Protecting youth and promoting the health of all is on the minds of many, if not all Minnesotans, and one prime threat to our health is addictive flavored tobacco products.
The bill titled S.F. 2123 and its companion bill H.F. 2177 seek to end the sale of flavored and menthol commercial tobacco products. According to the organization Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, this bill seeks to prohibit the sale of flavored products that include “menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars, e-cigarettes, hookah and smokeless tobacco.”
This bill would serve to protect youth and prevent current users of flavored products from continuing to harm their health. Amending Minnesota Statutes 2022 to end the sale of flavored and menthol tobacco products would serve as swift, effective effort to protect the youth from addiction.
The 2022 Minnesota Student Survey revealed that “fourteen percent of Minnesota 11th graders reported using an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, compared with 26% in 2019.” Although these numbers are decreasing, an extra effort can be made to minimize usage rates of flavored tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, among youth.
As a student at Minnesota State University pursuing a health-related degree, I believe that the passing of S.F. 2123 and its companion bill H.F. 2177 would serve as an effective effort to crack down on the harm that menthol and flavored commercial tobacco products pose for all Minnesotans.
I encourage others to show support for ending the sale of flavored and menthol commercial tobacco products by reaching out to their legislators to share personal stories relevant to flavored tobacco products and to express support for these bills.
Victoria Meyer
Mankato
