We have watched the murder of another black American. George Floyd should not be dead. My heart is heavy with condolences for his family and friends, with disgust and anger toward the officers who killed him, and with frustration and outrage that this keeps happening.
I extend sympathy to the businesses vandalized, looted and damaged. Witnessing destruction is difficult, and I imagine the road to recovery will be challenging. However, people executed without trial is unacceptable. People murdered in their own homes or on a neighborhood jog is unacceptable. Life extinguished without remorse is unacceptable. Property can be restored; lost lives cannot.
The issue is not partisan. Mankato must stand up to systemic racism, discrimination and violence. Watching police mishandle, escalate, maim, and attack peaceful protesters, innocent bystanders and reporters is horrifying.
Let us reject militarized law enforcement. Let us demand penalties when police commit murder, use excessive force, falsify reports, and turn off body cameras. Let us seek justice. We need to leave the status quo behind and let justice rise.
Citizens of Mankato, what will we do to hold police people accountable? We can call our legislators, write letters, peacefully protest, join the newly formed Mankato chapter of the NAACP, vote for new leaders who pledge real change, listen to black and brown people as they express their needs — the list goes on.
As a privileged white woman, I am resolved to listen and learn, to educate myself about systemic racism and to do my part to change it.
Let us come together as a community and end the senseless killing.
Emily Bruflat
St. Peter
