So one person wants to change the name of history. Sibley Park.
So why does he not mention what happened to give the man honor? What about the murders of the homesteaders? Women and children. Settlers who just wanted a new life? I feel he should look deeper into history. Not just stand up and shout, 'Hey, we need to change this.'
Can he change what Romans did? What Hitler did? I think not.
He may persevere in his endeavors. But it will change nothing.
Let history the professor of self righteousness understand what happened to the world in that lifetime for people to give him honor.
President Abraham Lincoln did pardon the majority of the accused.
I was appalled when I read about the death of George Floyd. We as Minnesota people are kind and forgiving. We respect life. Value each other’s feelings. A few people can have a huge affect on the many.
I don’t want the professor to be one of the few. Take a real look for what it was. Feel what it would have been like back then. Feel it! Understand it. Realize what was happening in the time.
I love American life. If it was so pure, we would be living in utopia. Just let bygones be bygones.
We have no statues of the Civil War. We never intended to do harm. Just live a new life.
The government was wrong, but you don’t choose to address that situation. Because you know that it would never happen. You have to imagine, feel, what war life was like then.
Use your voice for something useful.
Douglas Schulz
North Mankato
