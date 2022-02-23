Treat everyone with kindness and respect. It is just that simple.
Learning empathy and growing in kindness is hard to grasp if only experienced through a book or lecture. It is an everyday practice in conversations with diverse groups of people that hone these skills. I encourage you to set out to learn together.
This summer and fall I attended equity and critical race theory lectures both for and against. I learned the most from the attendees and not the speakers. What I saw were people who wanted to help their neighbors, get to know people different from them, and be treated and to treat others in a way that made them feel valued.
This is good news, you are more similar than different and you are better together. Do not be afraid to interact with new groups of people and help your community.
There are so many services and here is a short list. Minnesota State Univeristy has a friendship family program where you can build a relationship with an exchange student, there is Good Counsel Learning Center, Tapestry project, Maranatha Christian Fellowship at MSU, who will host events that help support the student immigrant community.
You could mentor through the YMCA or My Place, and there are many others that I did not mention.
I love people and have hosted exchange students, who undoubtedly become family. Even for me, it is hard to get out of my comfort zone and interact with new groups and services, but I am going to try to do better.
I will interact with more people and continue to expand my global family. I challenge you to do the same, because we are better together.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.