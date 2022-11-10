I am writing to address the food hardships that more and more Minnesota residents are facing each day. As the prices continue to rise for things such as gas, groceries and other household items, more individuals and families are turning to local resources such as food shelves.
During the pandemic, food insecurity rates rose to nearly 40 percent in Minnesota. This is my call to action for all Minnesota residents to help one another out and donate to the local food bank when you are able.
Whether the donation be monetary or non-perishable food items — any form of donation makes a difference. By doing this food banks can keep their shelves stocked for the 338,000 Minnesotans facing hunger.
I also want to call for action from the government to provide more people with nutritional assistance and to increase the benefit amounts that those individuals receive. Together, we can fight toward reducing the amount of Minnesotans who are currently facing food hardships and truly make a change.
Taylor Perrin
St. Peter
