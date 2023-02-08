The recent actions of the Minnesota State University student government to change a campus lounge name is worth noting.
It is an example of degrading a significant national achievement. It also disproportionally elevates something by self proclaimed identity group advocates who claim this is a call for equity.
However, their equity is only focused on the need for equal outcomes measured only by aggrieved identity groups. Such an ideological outlook only serves the cause of activist students and an equally misguided MSU commitment.
Unfortunately, these students and the university minimize the actions of a wartime president, who most historians recognize as the primary force that kept the nation preserved, and eliminated slavery.
His actions were particularly impressive since the Dakota War began in August 1862, by the Dakota, while the outcome of the American Civil War was still very much in doubt. He also was the person behind reducing the 303 convicted Dakota condemned to die, to 38.
This even though over 600 white immigrant settlers in Minnesota were killed, and this tragic war also caused the deaths of hundreds of Dakota.
Students and the university would do better to focus on looking at the merits of an individual’s actions, no matter their background, versus merits given to identity groups. The former requires individuals to be accountable for their actions, while the latter absolves individuals of all accountability.
Peter Pytlak
North Mankato
