Today many students face annual standardized testing. Politically motivated, these tests generate numbers at great expense.
Test preparation replaces precious teaching time. The results reflect one day without acknowledging the health, emotional stability, handicaps or tiredness of the test taker. Is that fair or necessary?
Does the information generated show how these students armed with their cell phone computers can distinguish fact from fiction?
How are we measuring the success of teachers to instill creativity, initiative and team building? Are our students physically, mentally and emotionally healthy? Aren’t these necessary for America’s growth?
Doesn’t the legislature realize the future of Minnesota depends on fully developed, thinking-outside-the-box students? Drop the expensive testing and spend the money fully educating our students to successfully handle their futures.
Listen to teachers and fully fund Minnesota’s schools.
Marty Meyer-Gad
Mankato
