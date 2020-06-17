In response to June 10 letter “Blocking streets endangered lives”: The letter writer missed the point entirely.
• The “shoe had been on the other foot” for the last 400 years. Many black people cannot afford that life saving medicine, don’t have access to a local grocery or drug store, are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, have nightmares because someone has come and done bad things to them and have been found guilty before proper investigations have occurred.
• The death of George Floyd was the last straw. The protesting is not about violence. It’s about making black lives matter. Most of the violence, burning and looting was done by a small minority of rioters, not the peaceful protesters.
• We — white people — are responsible for this. If not by actions, then by inaction. If not vocally, then by being silent.
Educate yourself as I am trying to do. Watch the series “Race: The Power of an Illusion.” It’s eye opening. Read the book “White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin J. DiAngelo. I’m still reading it.
As my son would say, ”If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.” I think I have been part of the problem.
If you’re like me, you never considered yourself a racist, but if we — white people — don’t stand up and do the right thing and make our fellow black brothers and sisters an equal part of our communities, that is exactly what we are.
We can and must do better.
Betsy Bissen
Madison Lake
