I keep hearing the word "hope" being bandied about. Here a few of my hopes.
I hope the entire country was glued to their television or computer or radio as I was Wednesday. I hope my horror was shared by all. I hope the images of domestic terrorism we all witnessed are burned forever into our collective consciousness.
I hope the domestic terrorists that we all saw are treated equitably to other previously apprehended domestic and foreign terrorists.
I hope that all political parties recognize that hyperbole and heated rhetoric can incite violence. I hope specifically that the Republican Party finally acknowledges that their party has been hijacked by a far right- wing faction led now by Donald Trump and that does not represent their ideals.
I hope those members who represent the the worst of the party are denounced and expelled, including the leadership.
I hope those who do represent the ideals of the party step up and retake leadership and return to using facts, reason, science, and democratic principles as bulwarks against the radicalization of the party.
Robin Wingo
Mankato
