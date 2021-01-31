History has a way of repeating itself. I wish some people would study Hitler's "Beer Hall Putsch," there seem to be a lot of similarities to "Trump's Insurrection."
Hitler attempted a coup in 1923 that was eventually put down by the Weimar Republic. He was arrested but mostly got away with it and became very popular because of it. He eventually took over Germany and did what he did.
To think that 97 years later in America, a populist demagogue would use lies and propaganda to exhort a crowd of White Supremacists and Nazi sympathizers to overthrow our government is very disconcerting.
It's scary that very few Republicans have even objected to what he did. I'm beginning to believe that a lot of the people who voted for him agree with his treason and would support a violent overthrow of our government.
I hope that I am wrong.
Anthony Anderson
North Mankato
