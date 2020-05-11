Am I a Pollyanna to hold out hope that this pandemic crisis will seed profound existential changes?
We need to find a way out of economic devastation and a huge national debt. What if that way is to significantly invest in and retool for green energy, spending significant money on repairing infrastructure and commissioning military-industrial businesses to design new green energy sources to generate jobs? After all, concerted efforts to save the planet from devastating pollution and climate change should fit well under military goals. And businesses like Boeing and Lockheed Martin as well as smaller companies are looking for new projects in the current environment. Even Wall Street should like it.
There must be a lesson for us in The Great Depression, in the resulting social support and public works programs, and in the gearing up for and financing of WWII. With strong, trusted, visionary leadership, we fast-tracked building armies, planes, air craft carriers, ships, and tanks. After the war, we brought the soldiers home and sent them to college debt free on the GI bill. The economy boomed, we built the national highway system, and we paid off the immense war debt of 1947 in twenty-some years. Perhaps the current crisis can pull us together with a common purpose in the same way, maybe even by offering U.S. green savings bonds for our patriotic investment in the American economy.
We have an opportunity to lead the world in an existential war against climate change at a time that calls for bold action to rebuild and reform the economy. With well informed, experienced, and competent new national leadership, other nations might be happy to fight on our side in a cooperative world effort to save our very existence.
Pollyanna or not, one can hold out that hope for the sake of our grandkids.
Jane Schostag
Skyline
