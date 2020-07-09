Years ago, unwanted and unused stuff (hereafter mentioned as crap) was stored in barns, hay lofts, attics, empty bedrooms, basements and garages. Now, storage units dot the landscape in such regular fashion.
An alien landing on U.S. soil would think there are entire villages filling vacant land with no people, no cars, no life.
The ride to and from Mankato on Highway 22 presents this image perfectly at about Mile 10: metal-wrapped buildings standing at attention in carefully designed rows looking forlorn and menacingly unknowable.
Think of crap as the enemy — stealing time, stealing energy, stealing parts of life. Crap has power over the people to whom it belongs. In fact, it is no stretch in suggesting that people belong to their crap and not the other way around.
America is a nation bent on collecting more and more. Enough is not enough. Less is never more, frankly.
When one begins to declutter, the feeling of freedom is indescribable. Lucky the person who then realizes that particular feeling returns each time crap is released, thrift stored, tossed, regifted.
Minimalism is not a dirty word. Striving for satisfaction with just the right amount of possessions is a worthwhile goal. Appreciating and valuing what one has can become a way of life. The little voice that says "buy, buy" eventually quiets. Peace reigns.
Small is indeed beautiful.
Judith Forster
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.