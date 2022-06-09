Whoever hasn't been heartbroken over the epidemic of mass shootings in our country does not have a heart.
Since the expiration of the federal law banning assault weapons that occurred during the George W. Bush administration, there has been an annual surge in mass shootings.
Those who care about the safety of our children and others who have been or may become victims of mass killing sprees should make certain that they do not vote for any candidate who does not support the following:
1. A federal ban on all assault weapons.
2. Background checks on all gun purchases including at gun shows, online purchases, third party sales, in other words all gun purchases.
3. Raising the age for gun purchases to 21 years.
4. A federal red flag law which protects the constitutional rights of a gun owner but also protects the public from the likelihood of gun violence.
5. Medical intervention for those with mental problems who might be suicidal or homicidal.
We have seen too much slaughter of the innocent. We have heard for too long the lame excuses of those who oppose gun reform, many of whom are Republicans who claim to be pro-life. Why do other countries not have mass shootings on the scale of our country?
They do not have way more guns than people, and they do not have our gun culture or our gun lobby which feeds into it. Please make gun reform a priority when you go to the polls.
Don Strasser
Mankato
