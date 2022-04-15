What a deeply thoughtful and thought-provoking piece by Ron Yezzi in the April 8 Free Press.
Although being old enough to have lived through most of the listed achievements which have been accomplished for the "well-being of everyday people" I was stunned at the scope of those "common needs."
My belief: Our mission in life is to make the world a better place because we are in it. Thank you for the excellent and enlightening column. I shall pass it on.
Judith Forster
St. Peter
