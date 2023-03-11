A stereotype is a representation of a presumed characteristic of a certain group. These are usually negative. This can pertain to a race, a nationality, a religion or a sex.
It assumes that the habits or practices of a fraction represent the entire group. This is not only unfair, it is also illogical.
How does it start? There has to be some reason. It starts with the observation that some members of the group seem predisposed to alcoholism, laziness, aggressiveness, greed or other negative traits.
By extension, this is presumed to represent the entire group. Since some people are always ready to claim superiority, they follow this distorted logic. It then passes down through generations.
We may think that way because our parents did. The musical "South Pacific" has a song with the lyrics, "You have to be taught before it's too late to hate all the people your relatives hate."
This is true. Small children don't discriminate. That only comes later.
Most of us only know a few people of other races, nationalities or religions. It hardly makes sense for us to assume the worst about them. Each of us is a unique individual.
The only thing we have in common is that we're all different. We don't fit neatly into boxes.
James A. Booker
Mankato
