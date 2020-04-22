Are 22-year-old revelations of Joe Biden’s sexual misconduct timed for political advantage? Did Benghazi and emails cost Hillary Clinton the election as if only that mattered. Must candidates be perfect?
If so, why wasn’t the denigrating of women, people of color and immigrants held against Donald Trump? He won without earning a majority of votes. His prize: the soul of our nation.
His arrogant boasts of dictatorial power, his disregard of our allies, his gutting government and his stubborn obsession with being above verifiable truth has cost lives. How dare he pompously defund the World Health Organization during the Coronavirus pandemic?
Why are some inconvenienced by the pandemic and supported by the president, demanding the world return to normal? It can’t without creating a contemporary holocaust. Our moral compass has been lost.
We need a new normal, one that resonates with the words on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” We deserve a new normal where all are equal. The rich have as much say as the poor. We care for one another. No dictator rules us.
In the Bible a known adulterer and murderer repented and moved beyond his misconduct to remain King David. In November will our unrepentant President Trump be rewarded for making us a second class nation? Do we really want four more years of a bully, blind to science of climate change, remaking the world in his self-centered image?
Marty Meyer-Gad
Mankato
