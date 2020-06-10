On Memorial Day, May 25, George Floyd of Minneapolis died. On that same day 12 people from Minnesota with confirmed cases of COVID-19 died.
As he was dying, Floyd could be heard saying, "I can't breathe."
Hundreds of those dying from COVID-19 were also saying "I can't breathe" as they waited for a ventilator.
I offer some simplistic, yet, what I think are right ,comparisons between these deaths.
So far, hundreds of people have died in the state due to the coronavirus. Yet, the death of one man, Floyd, has sparked widespread protests.
It is much like the Rodney King situation in Los Angeles 30 years ago. Both raised serious questions about the value of human life and what can be done to ensure what happened doesn't happen again.
Cornell King, an author who is a black man, wrote this on the aftermath of the King beating: "The Los Angeles upheaval was an expression after fragmentation of a powerless citizenry that includes not just the poor but all of us. What is to be done?"
As we are mobilizing all the resources we can muster to prevent the deaths of other George Floyds, so must we mobilize all our resources to stem COVID-19 and prevent further deaths.
This not only includes immediate economic help to businesses and families as we are doing to ease the effects of COVID-19, but also addresses in the long term its causes as we are seeing with the development of a vaccine.
In short, just as we are pulling out all the stops to prevent one disease from spreading, we must pull out all stops to stop another.
Let us hope that this time, unlike 1992, we, the citizenry, are not powerless.
Bob Douglas
St. Peter
