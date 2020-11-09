The land of the free and the home of the brave is what I was taught in elementary school. The recent news of the parents of 545 children who were separated at the U.S. border by border officials under President Trump’s zero tolerance policy has made me think this was a fantasy. This breaks my heart as a mother and a daughter.
The parents who were designated as unreachable will have no opportunities to reunite with their children because of the “zero tolerance” policy. Many came to this country to escape persecution and fear. Reuniting with their children is almost impossible because some parents are hiding, some are deported, and some are unable to be found.
Sadly, we are looking for hundreds of families who were separated years ago. It appears the greatest government in the world has lost track of hundreds of children’s parents. How does this happen? We need to re-evaluate how our federal government treats undocumented immigrants and children.
What if one of them was your child? What if this was your brother or sister? Imagine a child being taken from their parents, or having your children being taken from you. Imagine the desperation the parents feel, the trauma inflicted on their children. As a future social worker, these parents need their voices to be heard and these children need to be reunited with their parents. Structural policy changes need to be made to ensure these types of atrocities never occur again in our country. Is this who we are America? We need to set the example for the world.
Patricia Balderas-Johnson
North Mankato
