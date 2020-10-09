When I consider Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s career in Washington, I am reminded that the acorn does not fall far from the tree.
After a lackluster time in Congress serving corporate and foreign interests, especially the dictatorship in Nicaragua, his father, Tom Hagedorn, was defeated. He was soundly beaten by a young moderate Democrat, Tim Penny, who served us honorably.
Now we have Jim Hagedorn, a mini-Trump, parroting his boss’s views on the COVID-19 pandemic and possibly exposing others so he could ride on Air Force One with his hero.
His opponent, Dan Feehan, will stand up to lobbyists, not join them. He served two tours in the military in Iraq after enlisting after 9/11 and has been a teacher and public servant.
Let’s return decency to D.C. and vote for Feehan for Congress.
Marcia Stapleton
Lake Washington
