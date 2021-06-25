I support teaching all the history, even the difficult parts. I support teaching about experiences, stories and priorities of all people, even the not-white people. When I retire, I want well-educated young people in charge.
I ask friends in other countries about the categories on their census surveys. Are the categories defined by race or tribe or region or what? Very few countries use the American concept of race, an invention of white people, with no basis in science, biology, or genetics.
At one time, in North America, the Irish and Italians were considered to be not white. Critical Race Theory was originally developed to examine the law and the legal system through the lens of race. Now, CRT is revealing how white people use history and the education and social systems to maintain white control.
As long as we teach from the white male perspective, all is well. Teach from anyone else’s point of view, and it’s suddenly considered un-American, Marxist even.
The definition of America has always been determined by white people. If the teaching of history did not benefit white people, why would the most powerful white men in the country fight so hard to preserve it? My experiences as a white, middle-class, senior-age female have not been the same as those of Black and brown people.
What would it look like to go from saying “all lives matter” to acknowledging the specificity of Black people’s experiences? What would it look like to go from saying “I don’t see color” to “I want to see how color matters" and "I want to make sure that we have equity.”
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.