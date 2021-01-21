I am someone who votes for who I think is the best person for the job no matter if they are Republican or Democrat.
I read with interest the “Swing District” article in Monday’s Free Press. Two comments stood out to me. First comment from Kim Spears “There is nothing Biden can say on Wednesday that will make him feel better on where the country is headed” How sad is this.
For sake of argument let's set aside the voter fraud conspiracy theory. Before a person speaks and presents ideas, he decides to put up a wall and not listen. Can you imagine where we would be today if our forefathers took this same attitude or CEOs with their employees, or coaches with their players, or a principal with a teacher, or a parent with a child?
The second comment is from Scott Weilage. “You have the right and the left with 75% in the middle. It would be wonderful if we could focus our energies on that.” That would mean 75% versus 12.5% on either side. Right now, it is the 12.5% making the most noise and dividing our country.
Let us get back to listening and respecting each other’s views. Give the newly elected officials a chance before we build the walls between each other. Get the 75% working together and move forward. I like our odds, but it all begins with each of us.
Jim Fedson
North Mankato
