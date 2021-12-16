Atrocious, indeed.
In response to the recent letter to the editor regarding the horrendous behavior of conservatives: Although the writer apparently found several stories on the internet to prove that, in his words, “conservatism spawns atrocious rhetoric and conduct” his efforts prove nothing of the sort.
They only demonstrate his animus and bigotry toward people who do not share his political beliefs and prejudices.
It is easy to find stories on the internet to buttress any argument, and they are not all necessarily true. If you cherry pick stories about several people who are (insert your targeted race, gender, or political leaning) and who are all convicted murderers, you could make the specious argument that all people who are part of that targeted group are murderers. That argument would be as illogical as the arguments put forth in the referenced letter.
It is interesting to note that the writer mentioned whitewash when, once again, he has his little tar brush out, attempting to tar all conservatives as the root of all evil.
Sorry to burst his bubble, but his monomaniacal quest is doomed to failure; the propaganda tactic of demonization of a specific group of people went out with the fall of the Third Reich. There have always been people of all political and social backgrounds who do egregious things and, sadly, there always will be.
Trying to find a scapegoat, and exacerbating division, will not solve the underlying societal problems, nor will his puerile logic and bombastic rhetoric, both of which I find atrocious.
Bob Horning
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.