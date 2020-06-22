This is a response to the racist posting in Friday's Free Press.
While it’s true that under the rights granted to all Americans by the Constitution that a person can be racist and ignorant, it doesn’t mean that The Free Press has to repeat hateful language.
What possible value did Mr. James Booker’s inane comment bring to the readers of your paper? In spite of the idea that opinions written by others do not represent the editorial views of the paper, a reader does wonder why some ideas see the light of day. I believe the Managing Editor Joseph Spear needs to address this.
Bill Durbahn
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.