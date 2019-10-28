The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday for letters to the editor regarding the St. Peter's local election.
Letter deadline
Katie Leibel
Reporter/ Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Joe Spear
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Obituaries
86, lifelong rural Lake Crystal farmer, died Thursday, October 24, 2019. Service 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, at Northview - North Mankato Mortuary. Visitation 2-5 p.m., (TODAY) Sunday at Northview and one hour before service. www.mankatomortuary.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Blue Star Power opens in North Mankato
- Pemberton man accused of sexually assaulting girl
- Passenger dies in rollover; deputy burned by power line at scene
- Tour from the North Country: Thousands flock to Bob Dylan show
- Charges: Man fought with police outside Mankato bar
- 2 charged with drug dealing in North Mankato
- Dylan delivers in Mankato ... but I have one nitpick
- Sex trafficking investigator raises public health concerns
- Mary Lue's Yarn owner retiring, looking to sell business
- West Des Moines-based West Bank enters Mankato market
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.