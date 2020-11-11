Talk about a head scratcher — or not? A recent letter "suggests" that Joe Biden "will stew in his ashes", "burned his party down" and "shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul."
This from a supporter of Donald J. Trump, the most corrupt, self-serving politician in the history of our country.
The Kool-Aid sippers are alive and well and living in Mankato. That Trump is willing to seriously damage the country to salve his ego is still OK with "the base."
Perhaps' after the past four years, we head-scratchers should brew our own Kool-Aid.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.