It is with astonishment that I write in response to Kenneth Hoffman’s letter, published Aug. 10, “Trump is what is best for America.”
As an “80-year-old Bible-believing Christian,” he absolves the former president and his appalling behavior both in and out of office because he is “a sinner just like everyone else.”
Later, he condemns the current administration as “pure evil.” This naked hypocrisy is an insult to both logic and faith.
Also, Hoffman says we have “slipped a long ways downhill toward socialism.” Am I correct in assuming, sir, that you refuse to cash your Social Security checks?
Ben Murphy
Mankato
