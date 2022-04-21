I appreciate the article about libraries from Tim Krohn. There is a lot more to Libraries than just checking out books.
Of course, books and reading are the main goals, but our local libraries provide so much more in the way of programs, activities and volunteer opportunities. Fortunately for me, I can use three local libraries, St. Peter Public Library, North Mankato’s Taylor Library and the Blue Earth County Library. I avail myself to their various programs.
The St. Peter Library is aptly located in the Community Center, and they provide story time, summer reading programs, Book Bags for Book Clubs, craft projects for youth, local and Minnesota author book talks and signings, films in cooperation with the Nicollet County Historical Society and volunteer programs for teens.
The Taylor Library hosts a wide variety of children’s activities including Halloween costumes, holiday lighting and many other community activities.
Blue Earth County has the beautiful Maud Hart Lovelace wing and is known for their beautiful children’s selections and activities there. Their Pages Past Bookstore is run by volunteers who sell a wide variety of used books and all their proceeds go back into the library and its community programs.
Of course, much of the above was curtailed somewhat by the pandemic, but all three libraries were heroic in their efforts to get the books out to us.
A phone call could get you a book or author and curbside was handled very efficiently. Blue Earth County was mailing books out for free! Some of the activities were also handled in a safe, covid aware way. With masks and social distancing children could still go trick or treating at the Taylor Library.
We are fortunate to have the resources of these Libraries.
Karen Mesrobian
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.