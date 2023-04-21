Recently, Mankato Area Public Schools decided to cut library media specialist positions to help solve its $9 million budget shortfall. As a result, many schools will go from having a full-time library media specialist to having a staffed library less than one week per month.
This decision is short-sighted and is a huge disservice to the district’s students.
Library media specialists are specially licensed professional educators. Their most important tasks are not administrative. Library media specialists spread the message that reading is fundamental.
They visit classrooms and give book talks to get reluctant readers excited about reading. They collaborate with all teachers to help add enriching, engaging elements to lesson plans. They transform their libraries into warm, inviting places so that kids want to checkout books. They help to cultivate a community of readers, which is more important today than ever.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, in 2022 only 55.2% of District 77 students scored proficient in reading, down from 64.4% in 2018. The district would like to attribute this precipitous decline to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, they cannot continue to blame the pandemic for everything as a way to assuage themselves of responsibility.
Literacy levels affect lifelong wage earning capabilities, and there is even a correlation between low literacy rates and infant mortality. So why has our district made a decision that will negatively impact the quickly sliding literacy rate of our students?
Budget cuts bring difficult decisions, but there is a difference between a difficult decision and a bad decision. Cutting library media specialists is a bad decision that will negatively affect the rigorous, student-centered education on which the district prides itself.
Jennelle Zarn
St. Peter
