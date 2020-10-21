Many thanks to North Mankato Taylor Library for hosting the Jack-o'-Lantern Walk in Bluff Park.
Our family enjoyed it immensely and could tell a lot of thought and work went into this. What a wonderful event for families to come together and walk in the great outdoors, and entertained at the same time by the beautifully carved pumpkins.
If only they wouldn't have run out of cotton candy — I needed my cotton candy fix.
Beautifully done.
Gail Depuydt
North Mankato
