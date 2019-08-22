As a resident of North Mankato I would like to thank everyone involved for their time and monies spent on our new swimming and hockey complex.
What a fabulous addition to have this amazing facility within our city.
Many of our family and friends from surrounding areas share in my enthusiasm and have joined us at the pool. In addition to multiple lifeguards, mapping of the different pool areas, individual swim testing and numerous shade umbrellas and trees all reinforce a commitment to safety.
The only derogatory comment I’ve heard came from my grandson and his friends who noticed some of the female lifeguards “butt cheeks” (his words) were showing and thought it was funny.
I, however, did not think it was as funny as it was disrespectful. As representatives of our city, it would be nice if they could cover up a bit more for the impressionable young and old hearts.
Trish Renner
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.