An occupational risk for some CEOs is that the boss will say stupid, baseless things on occasion and no one on their hand-picked boards will challenge them.
Donald Trump certainly seems to have survived as long as he has in the Trump Corporation by such mechanics of self-protection. And who knows, maybe it’s been the same for Mike Lindell, Trump campaign chairman for Minnesota, who this week is doing his best to match charge by charge the unsupported national strategy of deligitimizing the electoral process. Given the line of work Lindell’s in, though, he should realize that something’s not working if the puffy conjuration of air you set your head down on at night is flat as a pancake by morning.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
Commented
