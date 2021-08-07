In school, I was greeted almost every day by the librarian, Mr. Strey, saying, “It’s a beautiful day in the Valley!” Which, when it was -30 and my eyelashes were frozen together, made no sense whatsoever.
But the thing is, he wasn’t wrong. The Minnesota River, and the valleys it created, are nothing but beautiful.
Everything we did and everything we are is because of rivers around us. The very existence of our town was contingent on the presence of the river.
Life in Minnesota is contingent on our rivers. Life is contingent on water. Without it, we have nothing. And our waters are currently at risk.
The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline will cross the Mississippi headwaters — putting at least 1.2 million square miles of water and land and 40% of the continental U.S. at risk of life — threatening oil spills. And that doesn’t even include the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico.
What will we eat if the lands we farm are poisoned? What will we drink if the water is thick and black with oil?
For now, we continue to have beautiful days in our valleys, but what is a valley without a river to help it flourish? Who are we without the river?
I hope we never have to find out. But to ensure that we don’t, we must stop Line 3.
Maggie Dimock
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.