The recent articles regarding Rep. Susan Akland and Rep. Jeremy Munson have raised particular disappointment in my representatives.
Being raised in the Lake Crystal community and now residing in the St. Peter community, I can say that Munson's approach to legislative issues has long been disappointing and Akland's new support of baseless claims and divisive nonsense is unsurprising.
In a recent email I sent to Akland, I demanded she take accountability for her presence at the rally in the Twin Cities Jan. 6. Her response was lackluster at best and instead of claiming accountability for her lapse in judgment, Akland offered only justifications and minimalizations for the impact of her decisions.
Akland stated in her response "I simply meant to communicate that it was nice to see people’s faces. I look forward to a time when COVID-19 is behind us and we can do away with the masks."
This is avoidance. She does not take accountability for her long running criticism of pandemic arbitration tactics, and she does not take accountability for her support of baseless claims of election fraud.
When local leaders participate in the nationalistic rhetoric that incites violence, they must be held accountable. I am appalled by the way my representative has portrayed the values of my community.
Thomas Prahl
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.