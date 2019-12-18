Climate change experts submit that in addition to major efforts, smaller individual actions will be significant in the overall solution to the problem of rising global temperatures.
The concept of using individual lawn/green space surrounding our residences to help the solution can be one of these small steps.
Plots of native grasses and plants in place of manicured bluegrass lawns have many advantages in addition to the proposed benefit to pollinators. A native/natural lawn does not require fertilizer, toxic chemical treatments, or regular watering, if any at all.
Once established, it does not need intense maintenance. Its propensity for long roots facilitates quick absorption of large quantities of water, reducing run off into city storm sewers.
A manicured lawn on the other hand is time intensive utilizing several mechanical pieces of equipment that are not only energy inefficient, but also extremely polluting. A typical suburban lawn has a very shallow root system allowing for speedy run off of moderate to heavy rainfall, taking with it excess fertilizer and other chemicals along with grass clippings from frequent mowing. All of this trash ends up in our rivers, streams and lakes.
They also pale in comparison of their ability to sequester carbon dioxide.
The argument that these gardens in your neighborhood will reduce property values is anecdotal at best.
A well designed natural/native garden will provide a beautiful pallet that changes color every couple of weeks as different species mature.
I once had a realtor tell me that installing solar panels on my barn could be a sales problem. Today, solar is acclaimed as a positive benefit to property sale prices. The same will probably be true as the activism surrounding climate issues becomes more mainstream.
I encourage North Mankato and other local municipalities to be very forward thinking when confronted with similar issues.
Jim Vonderharr
Mankato
