Another Black young man has had his life taken from him by negligent law enforcement officials over a petty offense.
Our communities are hurting around the state, mourning his loss and the recent shift in police culture that has led to militant practices being used against crowds of protestors.
People are angry and unsure what to do as law enforcement doubles down on using force to clear people from the streets and impose curfews on communities in pain while leaving gentrified neighboring counties alone. The police have doubled down on their efforts to use militant tactics to shut down movements criticizing them for racist overtones and turning Minnesota into a police state.
Minnesota law enforcement is losing. They are losing the press battle that is raging in how they are depicted. Photos of officers storming the home of Dolal Idd while they sat scared and zip-tied on the couch circulated national media. Law enforcement in Minnesota must take a step back and realize what their actions are doing to the general public’s opinion of them, not only in Minnesota, but around the country and the world.
Here in Mankato, law enforcement marches with people who are hurting. They have stood in solidarity with us as we march. They watched over protestors mindfully and focused on stopping criminals from out of town who came to loot.
They stand out in my mind as a cut above the rest. Pity more town's law enforcement aren’t concerned with establishing good relations with the communities they serve, because they will come under fire repeatedly if they continue to impose law and order as if we were a dictatorship.
Anne Sweeney
Mankato
