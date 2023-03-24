The Mankato Free Press editorial "Teacher shortage is a sign of a larger problem" should have included more local data to address our district's unique challenges. Assigning that the root cause of our teacher shortage solely to pay overlooks pertinent details.
As per data from the Minnesota Department of Education, the average teacher salary for the 2020-2021 school year in Mankato Public School District was $67,626, which surpasses the state average of $64,295. Factors such as working conditions, job satisfaction and opportunities for professional development should also be considered when addressing the teacher shortages.
I argue that a discriminatory and biased curriculum is just a small piece of the larger problem. Many parents believe their children are not being sufficiently challenged or held accountable for their behavior. This is not a criticism of teachers but rather an issue with the education system in our district.
Frequently, teachers find themselves shouldering all of the responsibility with limited authority to make necessary adjustments that would guarantee a secure and stimulating learning environment.
This argument can be supported by examining the declining MCA test scores of our junior high school students. It is important to note that these tests are designed to align with Minnesota's academic standards and gauge how effectively students are mastering the knowledge required at their grade level.
In 2018, 59.7% of our junior high students met the math standards, while 62.7% met the reading standards. However, in 2022, only 36.9% met the math standards, and 49.1% met the reading standards.
Both parents and teachers desire constructive dialogue to address these concerns, yet district leaders have shut down such discussions, causing families and educators to leave.
Julie Strusz
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.