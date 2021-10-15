For decades, we have known that we were going to face unprecedented transitions of older adults entering retirement and requiring long term care for rehabilitation and indefinite amounts of time, sometimes days, sometimes years.
Yet for an industry that is so vital in our communities, long-term care has been largely ignored and belittled.
Yes, all sectors are struggling with the labor shortages, however, no industry is facing greater concern due to the consequences of years of significant underfunding, government overregulation and policy inaction than that of long-term care, all while our workforce has consistently shed blood, sweat and tears to serve the most dependent and deserving population in our communities!
There is no worker like a long term care worker. They show up, give their all, pour love and respect into their care delivery and work.
Throughout the pandemic our staff have faced seemingly impossible hurdles including constant regulation changes, unending testing, donning gowns, masks and face shields for 8 to 12 hours at a time. They find ways to insert creativity and love into their interactions, activities and meals, serving not only in their vital roles within our organizations but also as surrogate family members.
They share laughs, tears and their time, holding the hands of seniors during their last moments, facilitating video calls and going above the call of duty.
They are the true heroes of this pandemic!
I ask each of you to help us at this time, advocate to your legislators, share this article, send some love to your local facility and consider a role in long-term care. I can assure you that you will find purpose
Dori Mutch
Le Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.