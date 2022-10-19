Democracy is on the line in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Look to candidates who stand for robust citizenship for all.
In that light, where does Susan Akland stand? In a recent debate, she said that she hadn’t had time to “vet” who won the 2020 presidential election.
What does that mean? I’m afraid she doesn’t respect our constitutional electoral process. It seems to me that she and her supporters believe they are entitled to undermine the rights and well being of those citizens who do not share her beliefs.
Other than her expectable vote for St. Peter’s new fire station, I see no evidence that she actively worked for bipartisan solutions of issues before the Legislature.
Akland rarely responded to concerns and questions from constituents, and we can only expect that she will be further empowered to ignore us if she is returned to the Legislature for a second term as a member of a majority.
We do know what Jeff Brand will do. He has a strong legislative record. He will concentrate on work across the aisle on policy, represent his district with all constituents in mind, communicate openly, seek compromise, and shepherd legislation supporting human rights.
He will expand his stellar legislative record of passing 13 bills during his first term, which included the long delayed construction completing Highway 14.
I urge your vote for Brand, along with Nick Frentz, Luke Fredrick and Jeff Ettinger, four good humans who will do the right thing.
Pamela Bidelman
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.