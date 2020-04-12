Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. High 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.