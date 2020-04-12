After teaching "The Diary of Anne Frank" for several years, it is my hope former students as well as others will recall the inner strength Anne drew upon during their isolation when forced to go into hiding during World War II.
Through her writing as well as her own creativity Anne was able to cope with her own feelings as well as with the frustrations of others in close quarters.
Hopefully, we can all be that resourceful and find comfort in hearing reports our air quality in some areas has improved.
Possibly we can reflect on this frustrating time as one of a season of hope.
Doris Boyce
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.