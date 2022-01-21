Oh the irony. I was driving home last weekend, and in the process, admiring our efficient thoroughfare that is Lookout Drive. I was literally thinking how nice it was to have this gem of a roadway right in our town that allows for relatively safe and efficient transport.
I'm really not sure what brought on the recent admiration of Lookout Drive, being that I've been living near the road for 20-plus years. Anyhow, what a contradictory surprise when I picked up the Sunday Free Press and read the Q&A article about speed complaints on Lookout Drive.
Suffice it to say there are some of us in town who are pretty happy with our efficient roadway that is Lookout Drive.
Joshua Lorenz
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.