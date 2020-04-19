Vulnerability has never been easy for me. But, I feel that this passing had provided me with some valuable insight that could help others understand the seriousness of this pandemic.
I am a full-time-student, intern, part-time employee, daughter, granddaughter and older sister. All of these roles have been drastically impacted by this pandemic, especially after my step-grandmother’s passing. I am a part of one of the families whom have lost a loved one to COVID-19.
Finding out my step-grandmother had COVID-19 was unbelievable to me. I was just starting to process the impact COVID-19 has had on my education and occupation. Next thing I knew, my stepfather was asking me if I could help him set up my laptop, so he could zoom his mother and say his goodbyes.
The zoom call ended, and everyone’s eyes were full of tears. Nobody could be with her on her last day. The nurses were completely covered in PPE, fearful that they may get the virus. Her end-of-life care was completely different from what one would hope. Her memorial service will be the same.
Six feet apart and no more than 10 people is the way we will be celebrating the life of such a wonderful, generous and caring individual.
I feel anger when I see people neglecting the social distancing or stay-at-home orders. This virus can, and will, take the lives of our loved ones if we do not comply with these orders.
So I ask, please, stay at home and practice social distancing. From an individual who did not expect to have a loved-one get and pass from COVID-19. It can happen to anyone and will continue to happen to more if we do not take these precautions.
Alison Niesen
Mankato
