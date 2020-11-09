This is a struggling time for us all during this pandemic. Many have lost their jobs and needed to find a source of income from elsewhere whether that be from applying for unemployment or a different job. There has always been talk of creating more jobs for Americans, but creating jobs will only do so much for our economy. Yes, we need to create more jobs for workers, but that is not going to solve the crisis of unemployment
The main issue is not the lack of jobs, but instead it is the low wages that many jobs pay. I know many people who work multiple jobs; working well over 40 hours a week and still cannot afford all of their bills for rent, utilities, and food. This cost of living increases even more for those with children with the extra costs of education, food, and childcare.
Employers, especially those of large corporations, are not meeting their end of the bargain. The bargain being that workers are compensated from their employers enough money for their work, enough to not only sustain their basic needs, but also contribute to the consumer market and the economy. Without a living minimum wage, more Americans will go further into debt trying to pay off their costs of living. We need to increase our minimum wage to a livable one or we all will continue to struggle.
Erin Kotten
Mankato
