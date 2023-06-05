As a parent of former Loyola students, a retired mental health professional and a volunteer at the Blue Earth County Justice Center, I was disappointed in the reaction of the Loyola parents and neighbors to the possibility of housing the Adult & Teen Challenge Program on the Hill.
This is a highly respected and sought after program. The men I worked with hoped to be admitted after serving time, attending classes and participating in a recovery group. Their goal in recovery is to heal from the effects of childhood trauma.
Understanding safety is an issue for all parents, but these men do not pose a safety threat. Men charged for sexual abuse are not admitted. I would be more worried about my student in the parking lots on Riverfront.
How will Loyola teach students the Christian principle: love one another...but not those people. I would think the School Sisters would be proud to leave behind a place for healing.
Sylvia McCarty-Scheurer
North Mankato
