A farmer, I have been involved in agriculture in rural Nicollet County many years. John Luepke has been our county commissioner since 2017.
Luepke listens to his constituents and is knowledgeable about our issues including transportation, agriculture and other development, public safety and drainage.
I have also worked with his opponent and have determined that Luepke is the best choice to represent us as county commissioner in District 5.
Jeff Brandes
Courtland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.